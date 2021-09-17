HMTC This Week: Busy planning Hanford Dia de los Muertos

Hanford Multicultural Theater will host the Hanford Dia de Los Muertos at 4 p.m. Nov. 2, at the Hanford Mall. Decorations are being made, Catrinas (skeletons with elaborate costumes from the 1800s) are being created, and entertainment is in the process of being selected. New this year to Hanford is Lety Valencia known as the Catrina de Visalia. She is a spectacularly dressed Catrina who reigns over the crowd in stilts. A unique sight not to be missed.