The first trailer for Hawkeye dropped on Monday, giving Marvel fans the best look yet at the upcoming Disney+ series and there was plenty in the just under two-minute trailer to get excited about. There's "Rogers The Musical" that fans are wishing was a thing in real life, the Die Hard vibes the trailer is giving, Lucky's appearance, and even the group of Eastern European gangsters - affectionately dubbed the "Tracksuit Mafia" by fans - from Matt Fraction and David Aja's comics run. But there's another detail in the Hawkeye trailer that may shed a bit of light on what Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has been dealing with since we last saw him as well as deliver another element from the comics: Clint appears to have hearing aids.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO