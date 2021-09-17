CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Another fight at Louisiana school results in more arrests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A fight Friday at the same Louisiana high school where 14 students were arrested a day earlier has resulted in more students facing charges.

Two groups of teenage girls, ages 14 to 17, were involved in the fight at Southwood High School in Shreveport, said Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Andy Scoggins. In all, eight people were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and each has been released to their parents’ custody, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition, all have been suspended, pending expulsion hearings, Scoggins said.

Friday’s arrests followed the arrests of 14 students — all boys — from the same school who also face disturbing the peace charges.

The sheriff’s office said it has sent several deputies to patrol the school grounds to offset increased security concerns.

Comments / 0

 

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

