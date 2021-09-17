Werner and Bruno: On THE ENIGMA OF KASPAR HAUSER and STROSZEK

Over the last decade, Werner Herzog has become something of an unexpected media personality. Through his Bavarian cadence and oft-repeated tales of globetrotting adventures in pursuit of filmmaking, his image in the public eye has become something of an eccentric mystic, which has aided the 79-year-old director in a late career turn as a franchise film and television actor and sought-after interview subject. By all means, Herzog’s own films are part of the mythology — for good reason; from Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) to Grizzly Man (2005), the man has notched multiple masterpieces in his belt which at their strongest present grand, fantastical visions of individualist men, both real and imagined, driving out into the world in mad, delusional pursuit of creation, dominance and fulfillment.