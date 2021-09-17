CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Woman killed, 2 children hurt in hit-and-run in Kansas City

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman died and two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Friday in Kansas City, police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said an SUV ran a stop sign early Friday at an east Kansas City intersection and collided with a Hyundai sedan.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. Becchina said two children, ages 4 and 10, in the car were taken to a hospital with injures that did not appear to be life threatening.

It was not immediately clear if the woman and two children were related.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV fled the scene.

No names have been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Virginia pedestrian dies after hit-and-run vehicle accident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit-and-run vehicle accident on the outskirts of a commercial area. The Lynchburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers were called to a residential block Saturday southwest of Liberty University around 6 p.m. The area is adjacent to a number of restaurants and other businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

583K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy