Woman killed, 2 children hurt in hit-and-run in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman died and two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Friday in Kansas City, police said.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said an SUV ran a stop sign early Friday at an east Kansas City intersection and collided with a Hyundai sedan.
The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. Becchina said two children, ages 4 and 10, in the car were taken to a hospital with injures that did not appear to be life threatening.
It was not immediately clear if the woman and two children were related.
The driver and a passenger in the SUV fled the scene.
No names have been released.
