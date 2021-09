Neris (4-6) allowed a hit and three walks while striking out three in 1.2 innings Friday, earning the win versus Pittsburgh. It was far from a pretty performance, but Neris was able to settle things down after Cam Bedrosian allowed Pittsburgh to briefly take the lead in the seventh inning. Through 13.1 innings in September, Neris has given up four runs on nine hits and three walks with 18 strikeouts. The right-hander has a 3.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 91:28 K:BB across 70.1 innings overall while adding 12 saves and 11 holds in a high-leverage role.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO