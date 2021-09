Jacobs (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. Jacobs was cleared of a toe injury Saturday, but his status has been thrown back in doubt due to an illness. If the Raiders' early down workhorse is unable to suit up Monday, offseason additions Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber would split carries in Vegas' backfield, with Drake likely taking on the lead role. A final verdict on Jacobs' status likely won't come down until shortly prior to kickoff.

