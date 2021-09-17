CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Sixers Would Prefer Rubio Over Love in a Simmons Deal With Cavs?

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lqsx5_0bzcqhMG00

The Sixers want to trade Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star is more than on board with a change of scenery. While reports hinted that Simmons would like to land somewhere out in California, the veteran guard is now reportedly willing to work anywhere but Philadelphia next season.

For months now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been rumored suitors for Ben Simmons. As they are on the hunt for a game-changing star, Simmons could bring new life to the Cavs, who haven't been competitive since LeBron James packed up and moved out West to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

But there is a significant roadblock in the way. Being that Simmons is 25-years-old and on a multi-year deal, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is set on making sure Simmons' next organization meets his asking price, which is an expensive one, according to many reports.

For starters, the Sixers want an All-Star in return for Simmons. While Cleveland possesses Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star, the 76ers don't seem to have any interest in the 33-year-old forward. In fact, a Cavaliers insider recently reported that the Sixers would be more interested in another veteran with no All-Star appearances instead.

"While most Cavs fans are hoping the Sixers would take Kevin Love … forget about it (for now)," writes Sam Amico of HoopsWire. "If the Sixers needed a salary to make a Simmons deal work with the Cavs, they would be much more inclined to take back Ricky Rubio‘s expiring $17.8 million deal, sources said."

Rubio, a former fifth-overall pick, who was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in early August, is expected to suit up for the Cavaliers next season. Last year, he started in 51 of the 68 games he appeared in.

Averaging 26 minutes on the court, Rubio put up 8.6 points per game, draining 39-percent of his shots from the field and roughly 31-percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He also accounted for 6.4 assists per game with the T'Wolves.

The idea that the Sixers would prefer Rubio over Love as a veteran salary-filler in a potential Simmons deal makes plenty of sense. While Love has the better track record, his injury history in recent seasons would concern the Sixers. Plus, Philly doesn't have question marks surrounding the power forward position as they added Georges Niang to backup Tobias Harris.

Regardless of who the Sixers prefer between Love and Rubio, it doesn't change much on Philly's end. As Cleveland's biggest trade chips are Collin Sexton, who will need a new (and expensive) contract soon, and Darius Garland, who is reportedly off the table, it seems unlikely the Cavaliers will be the organization that nets Simmons unless they can find other teams to get involved.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 2

Related
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blockbuster Trade Features Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two NBA All-Star-level players the last two seasons, but they have not made the playoffs because of their lack of supporting talent. However, after adding Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, and some other key talents for depth, the Pelicans finally have a solid enough looking team that could compete for a playoff spot.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade, Kenneth Faried's Lakers Workout, More

The NBA offseason never really stops. It slows to a crawl, as it has the past few weeks, but there's always something happening. Sometimes, it's as big as the makings of an All-Star trade; others, it's as minor as assembling a group to battle it out in training camp for one of the final roster spots.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Should Be Traded To Warriors: "Even Though Golden State Doesn't Want Him And Draymond Green Together, If You Can Get Wiggins And A Couple Of First-Round Picks For Ben Simmons, You Do It.”

The Ben Simmons saga remains one of the most entertaining storylines of the 2021 NBA offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard is trying everything to force his way out of the team. He won't attend training camp, regardless of all the financial consequences of that decision. After the player announced...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons' Ideal Landing Spot? 'Away From Philly'

The Ben Simmons trade saga remains active as the Sixers have yet to move the three-time All-Star guard this offseason. Following a disappointing second-round series performance against the Atlanta Hawks last postseason, the 76ers made the star guard available for a trade for the second time in his career. At...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Sixers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Basketball Operations#Hoopswire#T Wolves#Philly#Love#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Do Not Want To Give Up Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Or D'Angelo Russell In Potential Ben Simmons Trade

The NBA trade market can be a complex system at times. This ongoing Ben Simmons saga is the perfect example of that reality. On one hand, the Sixers view Ben as a young, multiple-time NBA All-Star who can finish around the rim, make plays for others, and defend the opposition's best players. In the eyes of Daryl Morey and the Sixers front-office, to give him up for anything but a haul involving multiple young stars and high draft picks would be lunacy.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Grading Hornets Ben Simmons’ proposed trades

With the Philadelphia 76ers‘ playmaker Ben Simmons being one truly available All-Star this offseason, it’s not surprising that other FanSided NBA websites would jump in and create their own trades. Some of them came up with reasonable deals and some didn’t. This is a reaction post to Dylan Jackson of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Warriors, Cavaliers, Wade, Cousins

Ben Simmons rumors continue to swirl, though it appears that he’ll remain with the franchise through the start of the season. The Sixers are expecting the All-Star to suit up for them to begin the year, though if that doesn’t happen, Philadelphia’s rotation would surely look different. Rich Hofmann of...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
786
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy