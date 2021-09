Jennifer Hough spoke to ‘The Real’ co-hosts about her lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, and said her goal is to ‘let them know that they were wrong.’. Jennifer Hough, the woman that is suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over alleged “harassment” and “witness intimidation,” has spoken out on camera for the very first time. Jennifer, as well as her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, appeared on The Real on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and opened up about her case against Nicki, 38, and Kenneth, who was convicted in 1995 for the first-degree attempted rape of then-16-year-old Jennifer. Kenneth, 43, served four years in prison and registered as a sex offender, and Jennifer never spoke publicly about the ordeal. But in August, she filed a lawsuit against the couple and claimed they tried to force her to recant the rape.

