Does a city need three Nobus? If we are talking about Las Vegas, the answer is yes. It will be the second place in the world to have a Nobu trifecta, behind London. Nobu Restaurant and Lounge at Paris Las Vegas will open in early 2022, joining Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, and Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, Gary Selesner, president of Caesars Development, tells The Hollywood Reporter. Las Vegas’ original Nobu Restaurant at Virgin Hotels is not part of the Caesars partnership. “We think there’s room for a third Nobu Restaurant at Paris. It will be more intimate than the other two,”...

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO