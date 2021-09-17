CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 2 loss

By Jeevan Kirkland
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dKVI_0bzcow8f00

The New York Giants lost to the Washington Football Team, 30-29, on Thursday Night Football.

This marks the fifth straight year that the Giants will open the season 0-2. This is also Daniel Jones’ sixth straight prim-time loss. And for a streak that was broken, this is Daniel Jones’ first loss against Washington.

Even though New York lost, it was a hard-fought game from wire to wire that came down to the very last play. However, this is no longer enough for Giants fans as they are tired of losing. Hopefully, for them, Joe Judge and his team can turn things around but one should not hold out too much hope. The Giants continue to lose in New York fashion and there is nothing currently to stop the bleeding.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Giants in this loss:

Offense: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gH357_0bzcow8f00
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After a 13-point dud in Week 1, the Giants offense exploded (by their standards) in Week 2 scoring 29 points.

A majority of this came on the back of Daniel Jones as he took it on himself to carry his team. The third-year quarterback had one of the best games in his career as he completed 22-of-32 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. Jones also added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Leading the Giants in both passing and rushing, Jones did it all on Thursday night. But the stat that stands out the most for Giants fans is that Jones did not turn over the ball once in Washington. This was an amazing outing by Jones as he was pressured all night, due to concurrent poor offensive line, and was still able to be a strong leader.

Unfortunately for Jones, offensive line play and blocking, in general, would be his downfall. C.J. Board wiped off a 58-yard touchdown run by Jones with a holding call. To pile on, the offensive line allowed sacks or committed penalties in untimely moments that put the Giants out of scoring range. And the blocking was not poor solely in the biggest moments as the line allowed pressure all night allowing Jones to be sacked four times and hit seven times.

The offensive line was also terrible in the run game. According to PFF, Saquon Barkley was hit within 1-yard or behind the line of scrimmage on 9 of his 13 carries in Washington. Barkley still managed to total 57 yards on the ground, much of it coming from a 41-yard burst, but this is not what you want for your generational talent running back that is coming off of an ACL tear.

Overall, the offense played as a much more inspired group but whether it be dropped balls or terrible blocking they could not get out of their own way enough to win the game.

Defense: D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34U023_0bzcow8f00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants defense once again posted an awful outing against an average offense at best.

New York performed poorly on all three levels of defense in primetime.

In the trenches, Big Blue’s defensive line got no push allowing for gaping holes to be created and Antonio Gibson to run for 69 yards on 13 carries. The defensive line also performed poorly in the pass rush as none of them generated much pressure. No Giants’ defensive lineman even recorded a quarterback hit.

As for the linebackers, they are also to blame for Taylor Heinicke being kept clean the entire night. After a sack on the first drive by Azeez Ojulari, Heinicke was only hit once the rest of the night. This is an unacceptable pass-rushing display as most NFL quarterbacks will pick apart secondaries with the time that the Giants gave Taylor Heinicke.

And pick apart the Giants secondary he did. Other than an amazing James Bradberry interception, that should have sealed the Giants’ fate as a victory, the New York pass defense could not do anything right. Heinicke picked apart the zone completing 34-of-46 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Terry McLaurin specifically torched the Giants as he recorded 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. What used to be a feared secondary just a year ago now is something that backup quarterbacks record career games against.

Special Teams: B-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Pdjf_0bzcow8f00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The special teams’ play was great for the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of the game.

They had modest success in the return game totaling 20 yards on one kick return and 8 yards on one punt return. Dixon did great as a punter pinning the Washington Football Team inside the twenty on two of his three punts. The kickoff coverage was also satisfactory as Carter averaged only 20.8 yards per return over his four kick returns.

The one place where the special teams were amazing was the field goal unit. Graham Gano made all seven of his kicks in Washington. Out of his five field goals made two of them were over 50 yards which is simply incredible by Gano. Had the game ended five seconds early this unit would have received an A+ solely based on Gano’s stellar play.

However, the last five seconds of the game did in fact happen and Big Blue committed the most costly penalty of the game on this unit. Dexter Lawrence was penalized for an unacceptable neutral zone infraction on the game-winning field goal. Washington ended up missing this kick and if Lawrence was not penalized the Giants would have won the game. Unfortunately, due to the penalty, Dustin Hopkins got another try, this time from five yards closer, in which he sank the game-winning field goal sending the Giants to the bottom of the NFC East.

Coaching: D+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kSLS_0bzcow8f00
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Penalties inevitably fall back on one man and that is Joe Judge. Judge was brought in from New England as a no-nonsense guy who would keep the Giants disciplined. The Giants committed 11 penalties for 81 yards on the night and many of them either wiped off points on the board for New York or handed extra points to Washington. Joe Judge did a better job overall in terms of getting his team to compete but competing is not enough in year two and this is a game that he needed to win.

Unfortunately, his coordinators did not do a much better job on Thursday Night. Jason Garrett’s playcalling was once again uninspiring. While the addition of more designed runs for Daniel Jones turned out to be a big positive for New York, Garrett did not do much else right. The pass protection schemes in place did not work as the pressure on the edge was unbearable. Even so, Jones was dealing and Garrett should have picked up on this and called more deep shots for Jones. The run plays for Barkley were also poor as there were no running lanes for Saquon all night causing him to get bottled up on 12 of his 13 attempts.

As for Patrick Graham, he was the Giants’ best coach a year ago. However, this season Graham seems like a whole new person. Maybe opposing offenses have figured out his defense but Graham allowing back-to-back bottom-tier quarterbacks to pick apart his defense is unacceptable. Something clearly needs to change as the Giants can not continue to sit back in this zone and allow teams to pass for 250-plus yards on them.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Broncos Player Grades For Week 1 vs. Giants

The Denver Broncos' 27-13 victory over the New York Giants gifted Vic Fangio the first September win of his head-coaching career. It was a good showing by the Broncos as a whole, but there were some issues on an individual level. Understanding the nuance of which players shines and which...
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View Podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ tape from week 1

New York Giants fans were warned of a slow start to the season by wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and it turned out those warnings were prescient. The Giants opened up the season with Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio getting his first September win as a head coach. At first blush, the Giants’ offense sputtered and the defense couldn’t get out of its own way when it counted. But what would a re-watch of the tape reveal?
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos Report Card: High marks for all units in win over Giants

Offense — B Only tight end Albert Okwuegbunam’s fumble at the Giants’ six-yard line late in the first half kept the Broncos from getting an A. Everything else? Just about ideal. Teddy Bridgewater was lights out, completing 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The offense went 7 of 15 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down. Melvin Gordon scored on a 70-yard touchdown. And Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant had six catches apiece. Bridgewater was especially effective when having to vacate the pocket. The high ankle sprain to Jeudy put a mini-damper on the loss, but the receiver room’s depth was on display with Tim Patrick catching four passes and KJ Hamler catching three passes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Big effort in loss

Shepard caught seven of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Broncos. He caught Daniel Jones' only TD pass on the afternoon, a 37-yard score in the second quarter that gave the Giants their only lead of the game. Shepard led the team in catches and targets, but a deep receiving corps that includes Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney likely won't let him dominate Jones' attention too often. New York faces a quick turnaround before heading to Washington for a Thursday clash in Week 2.
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 1 Loss

The New York Giants remained in the NFC East running throughout the 2020 season. While New York won just six games, it forged a new identity as a physical defensive team capable of being a playoff threat under head coach Joe Judge. On Sunday, though, the Giants showed that they...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
James Bradberry
Hogs Haven

Washington vs Giants Week 2: Five Questions with Big Blue View

It’s week 2 of the NFL season and the 0-1 Washington Football Team will be facing an 0-1 Giants team at home in FedExField this Thursday night. Though the Giants got blown out last week by a Teddy Bridgewater-led Broncos team, it’s also true that Daniel Jones hasn’t lost a game against Washington since starting in the NFL. Both teams will be playing on a short week, but that may favor Washington as the Giants have more players recovering from nagging injuries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Giants are in big trouble after devastating loss to Washington

The Thursday night prime time game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team was a roller coaster of a matchup. There was a whirlwind of emotions for both fanbases throughout the evening. However, the Giants wound up being the culprit of their own demise with multiple mistakes and leaving points on the board. It’s time to look at our three biggest Giants takeaways from the Thursday night game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones Report Card: NY Giants’ QB Plays his best game in 30-29 loss

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants rushes for a long gain during the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) The NY Giants again couldn’t get it done on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The New York Giants#C J Board#Acl#Big Blue#Gano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Falcons - Giants preview: 5 questions with Big Blue View

We’re hours away from the Falcons matching up with the Giants. To aid in your terror or good feelings about this game, I connected with longtime Big Blue View editor Ed Valentine to find out more about this year’s version of New York’s favorite team (citation needed) looks like so far and what their chances are of triumphing over Atlanta.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy