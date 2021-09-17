Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 2 loss

The New York Giants lost to the Washington Football Team, 30-29, on Thursday Night Football.

This marks the fifth straight year that the Giants will open the season 0-2. This is also Daniel Jones’ sixth straight prim-time loss. And for a streak that was broken, this is Daniel Jones’ first loss against Washington.

Even though New York lost, it was a hard-fought game from wire to wire that came down to the very last play. However, this is no longer enough for Giants fans as they are tired of losing. Hopefully, for them, Joe Judge and his team can turn things around but one should not hold out too much hope. The Giants continue to lose in New York fashion and there is nothing currently to stop the bleeding.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Giants in this loss:

Offense: B

After a 13-point dud in Week 1, the Giants offense exploded (by their standards) in Week 2 scoring 29 points.

A majority of this came on the back of Daniel Jones as he took it on himself to carry his team. The third-year quarterback had one of the best games in his career as he completed 22-of-32 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. Jones also added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Leading the Giants in both passing and rushing, Jones did it all on Thursday night. But the stat that stands out the most for Giants fans is that Jones did not turn over the ball once in Washington. This was an amazing outing by Jones as he was pressured all night, due to concurrent poor offensive line, and was still able to be a strong leader.

Unfortunately for Jones, offensive line play and blocking, in general, would be his downfall. C.J. Board wiped off a 58-yard touchdown run by Jones with a holding call. To pile on, the offensive line allowed sacks or committed penalties in untimely moments that put the Giants out of scoring range. And the blocking was not poor solely in the biggest moments as the line allowed pressure all night allowing Jones to be sacked four times and hit seven times.

The offensive line was also terrible in the run game. According to PFF, Saquon Barkley was hit within 1-yard or behind the line of scrimmage on 9 of his 13 carries in Washington. Barkley still managed to total 57 yards on the ground, much of it coming from a 41-yard burst, but this is not what you want for your generational talent running back that is coming off of an ACL tear.

Overall, the offense played as a much more inspired group but whether it be dropped balls or terrible blocking they could not get out of their own way enough to win the game.

Defense: D

The Giants defense once again posted an awful outing against an average offense at best.

New York performed poorly on all three levels of defense in primetime.

In the trenches, Big Blue’s defensive line got no push allowing for gaping holes to be created and Antonio Gibson to run for 69 yards on 13 carries. The defensive line also performed poorly in the pass rush as none of them generated much pressure. No Giants’ defensive lineman even recorded a quarterback hit.

As for the linebackers, they are also to blame for Taylor Heinicke being kept clean the entire night. After a sack on the first drive by Azeez Ojulari, Heinicke was only hit once the rest of the night. This is an unacceptable pass-rushing display as most NFL quarterbacks will pick apart secondaries with the time that the Giants gave Taylor Heinicke.

And pick apart the Giants secondary he did. Other than an amazing James Bradberry interception, that should have sealed the Giants’ fate as a victory, the New York pass defense could not do anything right. Heinicke picked apart the zone completing 34-of-46 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Terry McLaurin specifically torched the Giants as he recorded 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. What used to be a feared secondary just a year ago now is something that backup quarterbacks record career games against.

Special Teams: B-

The special teams’ play was great for the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of the game.

They had modest success in the return game totaling 20 yards on one kick return and 8 yards on one punt return. Dixon did great as a punter pinning the Washington Football Team inside the twenty on two of his three punts. The kickoff coverage was also satisfactory as Carter averaged only 20.8 yards per return over his four kick returns.

The one place where the special teams were amazing was the field goal unit. Graham Gano made all seven of his kicks in Washington. Out of his five field goals made two of them were over 50 yards which is simply incredible by Gano. Had the game ended five seconds early this unit would have received an A+ solely based on Gano’s stellar play.

However, the last five seconds of the game did in fact happen and Big Blue committed the most costly penalty of the game on this unit. Dexter Lawrence was penalized for an unacceptable neutral zone infraction on the game-winning field goal. Washington ended up missing this kick and if Lawrence was not penalized the Giants would have won the game. Unfortunately, due to the penalty, Dustin Hopkins got another try, this time from five yards closer, in which he sank the game-winning field goal sending the Giants to the bottom of the NFC East.

Coaching: D+

Penalties inevitably fall back on one man and that is Joe Judge. Judge was brought in from New England as a no-nonsense guy who would keep the Giants disciplined. The Giants committed 11 penalties for 81 yards on the night and many of them either wiped off points on the board for New York or handed extra points to Washington. Joe Judge did a better job overall in terms of getting his team to compete but competing is not enough in year two and this is a game that he needed to win.

Unfortunately, his coordinators did not do a much better job on Thursday Night. Jason Garrett’s playcalling was once again uninspiring. While the addition of more designed runs for Daniel Jones turned out to be a big positive for New York, Garrett did not do much else right. The pass protection schemes in place did not work as the pressure on the edge was unbearable. Even so, Jones was dealing and Garrett should have picked up on this and called more deep shots for Jones. The run plays for Barkley were also poor as there were no running lanes for Saquon all night causing him to get bottled up on 12 of his 13 attempts.

As for Patrick Graham, he was the Giants’ best coach a year ago. However, this season Graham seems like a whole new person. Maybe opposing offenses have figured out his defense but Graham allowing back-to-back bottom-tier quarterbacks to pick apart his defense is unacceptable. Something clearly needs to change as the Giants can not continue to sit back in this zone and allow teams to pass for 250-plus yards on them.