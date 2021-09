If you want to sleep over a lake, and as close as possible to your boat, a 1,000-square-foot boathouse is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 7208 N Mobley Rd., the updated two-story boathouse sits on a 1.4 acre lot along Lake Josephine, and comes with one-bedroom and two-bathrooms, as well as decks galore, a boat lift, and a separate two-story all-block building that could be used for a guesthouse or storage. But arguably the best part of this property is the fact the home sits literally over the water, which is great for casting from your porch.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO