With vaccines now mandated for workplaces, will a travel mandate be next?

Immediately following President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates announcement on Sept. 9, there were several challenges to the plan, including from congressional Republicans and local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.

