With vaccines now mandated for workplaces, will a travel mandate be next?

By David Schaper
mprnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA debate is heating up over whether President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees, be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.

Torcy123
8d ago

it amazing how fearful of the unvaxxed they a are. make me shake my head. shouldn't they all be fearful of what experiment was just put in their bodies and what future effects they will experience? 99.7% recovery rate, CDC states bad PCR tests and need new ones which are coming end of December, but they push the vax and these assanine mandates to be done done long before December when the True #'s. may come out. wake up people. there are lots of strange things happening all.around us. prayers without ceasing ...🙏🙏🙏

Millie Bradway
8d ago

we are headed toward the NWO with all these mandates. time to stand UNITED & SAY NO!

