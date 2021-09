James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score after 346 reviews and an 82% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. This is obviously a much better result than the 2016 Suicide Squad, which currently stands on the site with a 26% critics score after 387 reviews and a 59% audience score after 100,000+ reviews. Despite the 2016's movie's rough response, it almost got a sequel from director Gavin O'Connor (Warrior). However, he dropped out of the project back in 2018. Recently, O'Connor spoke with The Playlist and opened up about the scrapped sequel.

