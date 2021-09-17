Hermitage Artist Retreat Receives Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Grant
The Sarasota County Commission awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat a $43,598 Tourist Development Cultural/Arts grant to help fund its 2021-2022 community arts and cultural programs. The award-winning creators across all artistic disciplines who stay at the Hermitage provide free public programs attract thousands of residents and tourists every year. These programs take place at the Hermitage and throughout the region in collaboration with leading arts, cultural and educational institutions.www.sarasotamagazine.com
