CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How Do You Tackle an Invasive Deer Problem? If You’re Maui Nui Venison, You Serve It Field to Table

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blJxc_0bzcksSv00
In 1959, nine Axis deer were introduced to the island of Maui. Today, their population threatens to soar to hundreds of thousands. Lucianna McIntosh

Smack in the Pacific, thousands of miles from the nearest landmass, the Hawaiian Archipelago is as isolated as it gets. It’s the world capital of endemism—with one of the highest numbers of species existing nowhere else on Earth. There are more endangered species per square mile here than anywhere else, making the islands of Hawaii one of the planet’s most unique—and uniquely vulnerable—ecosystems.

Prior to human influence, new plants and animals carried by wind and water were incredibly rare here. A single new species made this commute every 50,000 years or so. Today, invasive species arrive in Hawaii once every 18 days. Most of the species on the island today co-evolved over millennia, creating a diverse and stable balance. Add in one dominant species though, leave it unchecked, and Hawaii’s delicate ecosystem is in trouble.

Environmental imbalance can be tough to gauge globally, but in Hawaii it’s felt almost immediately. Invasive deer, pigs, goats, sheep, and cattle are responsible for widespread destruction of lowland and native ecosystems, including critical watersheds.

What’s the largest invasive threat of all in Hawaii at present? No question, the seemingly benign Axis deer—a relatively new species surging toward a monoculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFtBf_0bzcksSv00
Muise and his team aim to monitor and manage Mauiʻs Axis deer population to a healthy carrying capacity. Lucianna McIntosh

Multiplying like… deer

In 1959, nine Axis deer were introduced to the island of Maui. Today, their population threatens to soar to hundreds of thousands, compromising the island’s open space if they aren’t managed effectively.

Enter Maui Nui Venison, a company founded on a single goal: tackling this problem head-on in a grounded and environmentally sound way.

“We’re never going to have sales goals,” says company founder and CEO Jake Muise. “We’re only going to have management goals.”

Maui Nui officially opened for business last year, but it’s been in the works for over a decade. The catalyst dates back to a clerical mistake during Muise’s college years. A native of northern Canada, he moved to Hawaii and was accidentally placed in an all-Polynesian dorm. This led to extended stays with local families over the holidays who familiarized him with the island’s Axis deer (over)population.

“It started with recreational bow hunting,” Muise recalls. “Eventually, figuring out a way to manage this invasive species became my biggest passion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfyLl_0bzcksSv00
NIght shift. The Maui Nui Venison crew. Courtesy Image

A win-win business idea is hatched

For his capstone project, Muise wrote a business plan mimicking New Zealand’s deer management program.

“My thesis was completely wrong,” notes Muise. “You can’t domesticate Axis deer. But it did put me on a path toward starting a non-profit—the Axis Deer Institute, which eventually became Maui Nui Venison.”

Muise’s first project out of college was removing four Axis deer that had been illegally introduced to the Big Island—a 90,000 square mile area. Despite very few invasive species projects being successful in Hawaii, this one was.

“That spurred a lot of conversations in Maui,” says Muise. “Eventually we realized that to be effective on an island-wide basis, we couldn’t rely on the grant process for funding. That led to the creation of Maui Nui.”

By working with large landowners across the island, Muise and his team aim to monitor and manage Mauiʻs Axis deer population to a healthy carrying capacity. “Having the Axis deer viewed as a resource instead of an invasive species is ultimately best at every angle—for people and the animal too,” says Muise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtVbg_0bzcksSv00
Populations of Axis deer are located using Forward Looking Infrared (FLI) technology, which detects heat signatures. Lucianna McIntosh

Maui Nui’s method starts with data. All its venison is sourced from the field—a process unique to the company. Using Forward Looking Infrared (FLI) technology to detect heat signatures, the Maui Nui crew is able to compile deer population surveys and assess large areas with strikingly accurate population density predictions—of about 95 percent.

“This helps us understand resource availability and explain to landowners the cost of deer on their property,” says Muise. “It also forces us to be accountable and harvest responsibly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtcMo_0bzcksSv00
Jake Muise gearing up for the night shift. Courtesy Image

Night time’s the right time…

All the harvesting is done at night. It’s less stressful for the deer, which are never baited, fenced, penned, or corralled. Thanks to the absence of natural predators and seasonal swings, Axis deer experience minimal stress in general. “When animals are stressed, they rapidly deplete sugar stores and lactic acid levels, causing serious effects on meat texture and flavor,” Muise explains. “Our effort to source stress-free is an ethical choice—and a difference you can taste.”

Using a mobile slaughter facility, Maui Nui also does its processing in the wild, while following the regulations of a brick-and-mortar facility. The company’s mobile harvesting process is both USDA and FDA approved, with a USDA inspector for the duration of the harvest and a USDA veterinarian to inspect every animal.

“We only have a three-hour window every night, so the only way to make it happen is to bring the processing part with us,” says Muise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHtaQ_0bzcksSv00
Night shift. The Maui Nui Venison crew. Courtesy Image

Balance is the key

Thankfully, with years of collected data on Axis deer, Maui Nui is able to harvest with incredible efficiency. Muise says their database details every deer sighting, bullet fired, and weather condition from each harvest along with any other factors that enable effective tracking. “We’re able to harvest seven deer in an hour,” says Muise. “That pace wouldn’t be possible without all the data we’ve collected.”

Muise and his team spent years flying in inspectors from Oahu, all out of pocket. Using a local inspector since last year, Maui Nui can perform up to 14 harvests each month, creating a more consistent supply of venison. The company employs 16 full-time staff—and counting. The company is growing, but the standard exponential growth model isn’t the vision here.

Maui Nui recently partnered with Patagonia Provisions, to scale distribution and gain market exposure.

“I’ve always looked up to Yvon [Chouinard] for his tireless focus on environmentalism while growing a sustainable business. We don’t plan to work with many companies, but Provisions was a perfect fit. We needed their help to tell our story and educate more people. A big part of their business model is to find smaller producers—farmers, fishermen, and hunters like us—to incorporate our products into their platform. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship. And they support our mission of management before profits,” says Muise.

The goal is to achieve balance, working with major landowners to help them manage Axis deer to a population that works with the ecosystem. The population curve is on pace to quickly triple, so time is of the essence.

Once that benchmark is reached, Maui Nui won’t get any bigger. “We’ll actually get smaller, which I guess makes this a fairly odd business structure,” Muise laughs. “Hopefully we’ll be here in three years.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 16

Related
Only In Southern California

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Farm Sanctuary, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Rescued Animals In Southern California

When you visit Farm Sanctuary, you will leave behind a piece of your heart. Cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, and even turkeys, often having survived abuse, are living out the rest of their days in comfort at Farm Sanctuary in California. Take a tour of the sanctuary, and learn more about the ongoing efforts to […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Farm Sanctuary, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Rescued Animals In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grey Wolf Tries Devouring Trail Cam in Rare Interaction Caught on Video

Wolf interactions are typically rather rare as the species is pretty wary of human contact. The National Parks Service relies on trail cameras in order to study animal behavior and keep an eye on certain species, while still giving the animals their space and freedom to be wild animals. Actually, Yellowstone National Park installed nine such trail cameras in various positions spread across the park. Eight of them provide typical static video, while one actually live streams an iconic overlook of the Old Faithful Geyser. Now, Yellowstone has been home to some interesting situations: a publicly intoxicated kayaker, trespassers, and even homicide. This newest event captured by the park’s trail cams will surely impress. It involves a grey wolf and a trail cam.
ANIMALS
Washington Post

Venison is the most eco-friendly food on the planet — if you hunt the deer yourself

After eight months on hiatus (did you miss me? or maybe not notice?), I’m glad to be back. I spent those months writing a book about the good things that happen when you put down your phone, roll up your sleeves and go outside to find something to eat, so I naturally also gave some thought to the environmental implications of those foods.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
scitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WILDLIFE
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
COLORADO STATE
Sacramento Bee

Hiker stumbles upon mysterious skeletal remains at California seashore, rangers say

A hiker at a California park discovered human skeletal remains that had been there “for some time,” park rangers said. The parkgoer told rangers at Point Reyes National Seashore on Thursday that they had found remains in the park. “The discovery is in a remote location away from any trails,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Invasive Species#Plants And Animals#Axis#The Axis Deer Institute#Usda#Fda
IFLScience

Largest Bear In Katmai National Park Brushes Past Tourists In Close Encounter

- Siciliano was on a floatplane tour from Homer, Alaska to Katmai National Park. The captain, Patrick Carter, an experienced guide who has led hundreds of trips through the park, seemed to think it was no big deal, however. It was not an unusual event,” Carter told Flying magazine. “It’s...
Only In Texas

This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar

Sure, you could fork over nearly a grand per night to stay at a resort hotel with a swim-up bar…or pay half of that to get one all to yourself! That’s exactly what you’ll enjoy (among many other perks) at the Redwood Tree Haus, a whimsical treehouse Airbnb in the heart of the Texas Hill […] The post This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Only In Texas

Not Many People Know The Largest Flying Creature Of All Time Was Discovered In Texas’ Big Bend National Park

Everything is bigger in Texas – including prehistoric creatures, apparently. The largest flying creature of all time was discovered on the land that is now home to Big Bend National Park, and you can see it for yourself. There is no charge to visit the Fossil Discovery Exhibit. Visit the official website for more information. […] The post Not Many People Know The Largest Flying Creature Of All Time Was Discovered In Texas’ Big Bend National Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Southern Texas

Here's how a powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Michigan

If You’re A Fan Of Fall Foliage, You Simply Must Explore Hidden Lake Gardens In Michigan

As autumn weather rolls into Michigan, the urge to head out and appreciate fall foliage only grows stronger. After all, there’s something positively enchanting about stepping outside to bask in the vibrant colors of the season. While we’ve covered all sorts of parks and trails that lend themselves to autumn exploration, one unique destination might […] The post If You’re A Fan Of Fall Foliage, You Simply Must Explore Hidden Lake Gardens In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

527
Followers
886
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy