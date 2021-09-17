CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ll Be on the Lakeside Section of the Lakewalk this Month

wlssd.com
 9 days ago

What’s round and heavy and about to be reinforced with a minimally invasive procedure? YEAH! It’s our Lakeside Interceptor manholes between 47th Ave E. and 41st Ave E. WLSSD’s Lakeside Interceptor runs beneath the Lakewalk in that stretch, ducking down a bit into the neighborhood near 44th Ave. E. The Lakeside Interceptor was installed in the late 60s and carries wastewater from as far north as Knife River all the way to our treatment plant at 27th Ave W.

wlssd.com

