George “Bud” Leone Jr., 74, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 27, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of George A. Leone Sr. and Rose (Crane) Leone. Mr. Leone served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Beltline Christian Center. He retired as a lieutenant with the Madison County Sheriff Department after 26 years of service. He was a U.S. Marshall for 12 years. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Sever and Jennifer Leone of Alton, two grandchildren, Justyce Nicole and Triston Allen and his former wife and longtime companion, Sandy Leone and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Gent Funeral home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. Pastor Todd Shaw will officiate. Burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers Inc. or the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.