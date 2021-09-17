CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing Stock Exchange specifies investor access thresholds

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange, the newly-announced bourse in China, on Friday specified the capital requirements for its investors. The threshold for individual investors to enter the new bourse is set at 500,000 yuan (about 77,487 U.S. dollars) worth of securities assets, while institutional investors enjoy no capital requirement, according to a regulation released on the bourse's website.

