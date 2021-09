Can an astronaut tweak their own rocket? Yes, but it depends on who made it. Garrett Reisman is someone with experience in two radically different space organizations. At NASA, he flew on three space shuttles across two trips to the International Space Station, one in 2008 (where Reisman arrived and returned on different shuttles) and one in 2010. In 2011 he joined SpaceX, where he helped develop the human-carrying Crew Dragon capsule that flew on the Inspiration4 mission.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO