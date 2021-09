Happening today, you can support Pet Refuge while also getting rid of old documents that need to be safely disposed of. Ziker Cleaners is teaming up with Pet Refuge for its annual Shred Event. From 9am until 11am today, Saturday, September 25th, you can stop by 1240 S. Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka and drop off your documents to be shredded. All donations will go to Pet Refuge to help in the care and support of animals. Animals at the shelter get their shots and are spayed and nurtured before they are adopted. This is the 5th year for the Shred event which has raised around $8,000 for Pet Refuge and shredded 32,000 pounds of paper.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO