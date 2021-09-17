CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Tahj Mowry brining back popular sitcom 'Smart Guy'

HOUSTON – Smart Guy was a popular 90′s sitcom on Disney starring Tahj Mowry as a 10 year old wiz kid in high school. Now there's talks about a reboot to the show that fans are super excited about. There's little detail about the show's plot and release date, but this reboot is said to feature the original cast and bring a different approach to appreciate for this generation. Tahj is also a Football fanatic and knows that watching football is nearly a daily ritual in the fall, which means game-time meals run around the clock and into overtime. As a result, people who embrace a plant-based lifestyle need a deep bench of plant-based apps, meal starters and more every Sunday (...and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

