CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres for calling Psalm’s chain ‘fake’

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActually, Ellen, that’s not the truth. Kim Kardashian was quick to set the record straight after Ellen DeGeneres assumed that her 2-year-old son, Psalm West, wears costume jewelry. “Psalm was the one wearing the giant chain around his neck,” DeGeneres said, as the screen displayed photos of Kardashian’s kids. “He...

pagesix.com

Comments / 3

Related
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ellen Degeneres
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian At War With Kim Over Travis Barker Hookup?

Is Kourtney Kardashian at odds with her sister Kim Kardashian? Multiple tabloids have reported Kourtney is upset with her sister after learning about her romantic history with Travis Barker. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Kourtney Kardashian Tells Kim Kardashian ‘You’re Dead To Me’?
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Ellen DeGeneres reveals final talk show guests

Ellen DeGeneres will kick off the final season of her talk show by interviewing Jennifer Aniston. The ‘Finding Dory’ star will bring her long-running eponymous daytime show to an end in the coming months and the star-studded line-up for season 19 – which will have a fully-vaccinated studio audience – is headed by the former ‘Friends’ star, who was her pal’s first ever guest when the programme began in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Tattoos#Paw Patrol
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Little-Known Way Ellen DeGeneres Makes Millions

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" may be basically over, but the talk show host won't have to worry about money. Despite being known for her television work, Ellen DeGeneres has an equally lucrative side hustle — flipping houses. While she's always called it a hobby, it could very well be DeGeneres' financial saving grace once her daytime show departs the airways, per Business Insider. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" debuted in 2003 and in nearly two decades has won even more hearts than Emmy Awards (the series has won over 60). But in May, the 63-year-old announced she would be quitting the show in 2022. "The point is, I need to take a break from talking. I always trust my instincts, and my instincts told me it's time," she said during an episode, per news.com.au. While she cited that the show was "just not a challenge anymore," the decision to exit followed almost 12 months of backlash from bullying and toxic workplace claims, and dwindling ratings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Van Jones Addresses Rumors He’s Dating Kim Kardashian

For years, word on the street has been that Van Jones was dating Kim Kardashian. It’s unknown how these rumors started but the 52-year-old is now shutting them down. Jones told Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club on Saturday, Aug. 28, “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Kim Kardashian Tells Ellen DeGeneres That Her Four Children Have Different Personalities with One Daughter Being a Girly Girl

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian opened up about how different her children’s personalities were. One of them even has a Goth side!. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 40, was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Kardashian revealed that all four of her children had different and unique personalities.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Masked Kim Kardashian shocks fans with head-to-toe black leather look: 'This is fashion?'

The Met Gala isn't until Monday, but Kim Kardashian — who is expected to attend the A-list fashion event — is already turning heads with her style. On Saturday the 40-year-old reality star arrived in New York City wearing head-to-toe — literally — black leather by Balenciaga, posing at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in a black belted trench, stiletto boots, gloves and a full face mask covering everything but the long dark ponytail dangling from a hole in the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy