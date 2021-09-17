CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The vote Friday, 16-2, was a blow to the Biden administration's plan to shore up people's protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant. Over several...

