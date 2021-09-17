CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills still over-FG favorites at Dolphins heading into Week 2

By Nick Wojton
 9 days ago
The Buffalo Bills opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins this week, despite playing on the road and the way Week 1 unfolded.

Buffalo lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their opener while the Dolphins pulled off an upset, topping the New England Patriots in a close one. Those outcomes put the Dolphins as the AFC East’s leaders out of the gate.

Even so, oddsmakers including our friends at tipico sportsbook (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list), felt like the Bills still have the better chance on Sunday and that number hasn’t moved. As this week concludes, the Bills still hold that 3.5 over the Dolphins in Miami.

Entering 2021, the Bills were the heavy favorites to win the AFC East. Because of that, it’s unsurprising that they’re the favorite, even with the usual three-point bump a home team typically gets in the spread.

Additionally, in their most recent encounter, Buffalo whooped Miami, 56-26. That was last season’s finale.

The last time the Dolphins protected their home field against the Bills was a 21-17 win Dec. 2, 2018, which was Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s rookie season. That game came down to a final play where tight end Charles Clay could not haul in a pass from the QB in the end zone as time expired.

Per SportsbookWire, the Dolphins are 1-0 against the spread this season. The Bills, a 6.5-point favorite over the Steelers last week, did not cover.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

