2021 Week 2 Primer: Bills vs Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that is surprisingly important for the AFC East, despite it only being a Week 2 contest. With a win, the 1-0 Miami Dolphins will move to 2-0, remaining in sole possession of the top spot in the division and push themselves to a two-game advantage over the Bills, plus have the early head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Bills win, they pull Miami down into a 1-1 tie, plus will hold the early head-to-head tiebreaker, moving them into the division lead. While both teams will have 15 games remaining on their respective schedule - including the Week 8 completion of the annual home-and-home series - this game feels like it has some importance to it.