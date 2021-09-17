CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will Lightfoot answer a $2 billion question?

By A.D. Quig
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt quite probably won’t be as painful as last year’s “pandemic budget," but there still will be lots of drama in the 2022 spending plan Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to unveil on Monday.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Analysis: Mayor Lightfoot’s $16.7 Billion Spending Plan

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a $16.7 billion 2022 budget plan Monday that relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding to shore up Chicago’s budget gaps, increases police spending and invests in ward-by-ward community programs. “No one should ever doubt our grit and determination,” Lightfoot said...
CHICAGO, IL
audacy.com

Aldermen have many questions following Lightfoot's budget address

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Hearings on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed new budget get underway Friday morning with her top budget and finance officials in the City Council hot seat. Aldermen are expected to press them for more details about the Mayor’s priorities. Alderman Matt Martin, 47th Ward, said Mayor Lightfoot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending Plan For 2022, Using Federal Funds And Modest Property Tax Hike To Balance Budget

by Todd Feurer and Meredith Barack CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday proposed a $16.7 billion spending plan for 2022 that relies on federal stimulus funds, various “savings and efficiencies,” and a modest property tax hike to help erase a $733 million budget shortfall. It’s the second year in a row the mayor is asking aldermen to back a property tax hike in Chicago, although it’s a smaller one than the $94 million property tax increase the City Council approved for 2021. The proposed increase in the city’s property tax levy for 2022 includes a $22.9 million automatic hike tied to...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Talks About Her $16.7 Billion Budget Proposal

The mayor on Monday touted nearly $2 billion in new spending on everything from affordable housing to cash assistance for struggling families to the arts. But can these new programs be sustained amid perennially rising pension and debt obligations? Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins us to talk about her $16.7 billion budget proposal.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
suburbanchicagoland.com

How Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a minority community abuser

How Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a minority community abuser. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a serial minority community abuser. That’s someone who hides behind their minority status and then proceeds to discriminate against other minorities. In this case, Lightfoot is discriminating against Arab Americans and some Asian Americans, closing their stores over frivolous code violations and asserting through her inspectors that the 24 hour, all-night stores, attract street gangbangers who are fueling the city’s uncontrollable gun related murder rate.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Here's Mayor Lightfoot's budget speech

Here are Mayor Lori Lightfoot's prepared remarks as she unveils her proposed 2022 budget:. There are many truths about this City that I know. I know these truths from travelling the neighborhoods, walking the streets, and seeing and hearing from residents firsthand. Whether on the North Side in neighborhoods like Belmont Cragin or Portage Park, or the lower Southeast Side in Hegewisch or East Chicago; the West side in East or West Garfield Park, Austin or North Lawndale; downtown in the loop or in Streeterville; or the Southwest Side in Pilsen or Little Village, or the South Side in neighborhoods spanning from Hyde Park to Woodlawn and South Shore, to Roseland, Englewood, and so many neighborhoods in between.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Here's the new Cook County Board map

Without opposition, the Cook County Board has approved the new legislative map for the 17 commissioner districts they represent. At first glance, the district shapes have changed very little: Even Republican 17th District Commissioner Sean Morrison, who some thought might be mapped out, ended up sponsoring the measure. The county's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Senator Tim Scott says police reform talks collapsed because Democrats supported "defunding the police"

Senator Tim Scott is blaming Democrats' push to cut funding to law enforcement for the collapse of bipartisan police reform negotiations on Capitol Hill. Earlier this week, President Biden blamed the failure of the deal on Republicans in Congress and claimed they had "rejected enacting modest reforms, which even the previous president had supported."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George: Any Suggestions Of Ties To Donald Trump Are ‘Gross Statement’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.” Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election. Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu. Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s...
BOSTON, MA
