CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha Marine recalled as hero who died while helping others

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha Marine killed last month in Afghanistan was remembered at his funeral Friday as a hero who died while trying to help others. The Rev. Suzanne Howe recalled Bible scripture in describing the actions of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The blast also killed at least 169 Afghans and came as people were desperately trying to board planes to leave amid the Taliban takeover of the country.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed at about 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Jean Stothert
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy