KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was chaos inside a Walmart in Kearny, New Jersey when a man was stabbed with a machete during an argument Friday, police said. Police got to the store on Harrison Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report an assault, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. Police said they found a 43-year-old man inside the store with a deep cut and blood streaming down the back of his head. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, police say the two strangers had an argument while standing in line and punches were thrown before the machete was swung. “It was an altercation...

KEARNY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO