Primordial #1 introduces readers to an alternate history in which the space race was suddenly ended when both the United States and Soviet's initial "manned" expeditions went terribly awry. The issue begins in 1961 as the final pieces of the U.S. space program are swept away at Cape Canaveral with Nixon having won the recent election and all scientific resources focused on nuclear missiles. In addition to an intriguing premise, Primordial #1 brings ambitious and innovative comics storytelling from artist Andrea Sorrentino and writer Jeff Lemire in a story that's as much about the present as the past in its examination of humanity's place on Earth and amongst all living things.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO