CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Brian Kelly Notebook: David Bell, Offensive Line, Normal Practice Week and More

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChVxo_0bzcX6Mv00

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday to discuss Purdue, give injury updates and talk about the first normal week of practice. Here is some of what he said.

On containing Purdue wide receiver David Bell

“He creates issues, right? If you play him man to man, his runs after the catch are deadly. You have to employ a variety of looks. You've got to be in some bracket coverage. You've got to be in some trail coverage. You've got to be able to play some robber. It's really about a variety of different looks, so it really stresses what you do relative to your normal coverages. If you just played him in man, you're going to obviously be in a very difficult position, so mixing it up, playing some bracket, doubling him, making it difficult for him to know what he's getting, and for the quarterback, especially in third down situations.”

On the first normal week of practice this season

The first two weeks of the season were not a typical in-season preparation. We were coming off a long camp with Florida State and we were really in a maintenance mode relative to that week leading into Florida State. We had been in a long camp. I wanted to make sure that we didn't have camp legs, so you're not really ramping things up going into that week. You're trying to manage things. Then we came off the short week going into week two, so you're really affected for two weeks with the Sunday game and this is really the first week where we're really in the routine. We're able to get after it the way we normally do. Tuesday and Wednesday were what we're used to in terms of traditional practices on a week leading into a Saturday game. It might have felt ramped up to the guys, and I can understand that. but all I was doing was getting us back to where we really should be relative to our preparation and I've always believed that you don't raise your level of competition. You just raise your level of preparation and we raised our level of preparation this week.”

On recruiting Jack Kiser

“I remember going down. We took the helicopter down to see Kiser. I think they were in the playoffs or deep into the playoffs, or maybe they had lost the first round. I can't remember specifically, but it was a quick trip down certainly. To have that kind of player in this geographical area, you want to make sure that you're making them feel it and so, getting on a helicopter, making our presence known in the area was really part of the whole process. We wanted him to feel special and how much we wanted him to come to Notre Dame. He's obviously a great player, but he's such a great fit, grade student and so well regarded. I remember that clearly about the recruitment of him.”

On which quarterbacks are getting the most practice time

“All three of them are getting reps. Jack (Coan) still continues to be the starter, so he's getting the bulk of the reps, but I think I said this after the game: We'll continue to grow the package for Tyler, as it relates to his skill set. So, that continues to grow. Drew (Pyne) needs to get those reps to keep him sharp. It's a management of those three and we feel very comfortable with it. We don't feel like we're shorting anybody in one particular area.”

On the offensive line rotation

“I think they're getting so many snaps and Zeke Correll and Cain Madden need a blow. Andrew Kristofic is probably the first guy in and then I think Rocco Spindler and John Dirksen in that order. I think you'd probably see Andrew as the first man in and we really like what he's been doing. He's been playing some center, he's been playing some guard, and we really like his development, so expect to see him playing some guard on Saturday."

On the kickoff returns

"I think I mentioned this in the first game. We lost some key return men to injury, so I chose to fair catch those balls (against Florida State) in lieu of not taking anything less than the 25 yard line on the fair catch. I think we were in a better position of going into the Toledo game. We want to continue to work towards being a better return team and I think we will be.We want to give Chris Tyree a chance to return. So, I think the answer to the question is once we are able to develop the new personnel on this group, the return team, we will feel a whole lot better about our chances to be a really solid unit.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kiser
CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 4: Texas A&M handles Arkansas, LSU gets revenge vs. Mississippi State

Week 4 of the college football season is when things really get going in the SEC. There are six conference games, including a big-time battle between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies have fought through a massive early-season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King to move to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Razorbacks have been a pleasant surprise, throttling Texas two weeks ago and dispatching of Georgia Southern with relative ease last week.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans want nothing to do with students’ lame cheer

Clemson football fans make it clear that they are not in favor of a ‘new tradition’ started by current students. It’s Week 3 of the 2021 NCAA Football season and Clemson students have already dug themselves in a hole after only one game in Death Valley. Fans are pleading for a hand gesture that’s meant to resemble a tiger paw and the debatable ‘woo hoo’ chant to be tossed to the side.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Purdue#Florida State#Irish Breakdown Content#Sports Illustrated
FanSided

Notre Dame football: True freshman Tyler Buchner replaces Jack Coan

The Notre Dame football team looked stagnant on offense against Toledo, forcing the switch at quarterback from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner. Needing a shot in the arm on offense, the Notre Dame football team turned to a true freshman at quarterback, and he paid immediate dividends. Using his arm and his legs, Tyler Buchner led the stagnant offense to a touchdown in his first drive, rushing for 37 yards, while throwing for 15 more.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BuckeyesNow

Should C.J. Stroud Continue to Be Ohio State's Starting Quarterback?

I will never question his toughness, his desire or his passion for the game. Through the first three games of the season, Ohio State's redshirt freshman starting quarterback has led the team to a 2-1 record while throwing for a program-record 963 yards in his first three career games as the starter. He seems like a really nice kid, he's confident (although a bit soft-spoken in front of the media) and he believes in his ability.
OHIO STATE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
273
Followers
865
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy