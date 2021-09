Fall River Police Department's newest K9 team may have just graduated, but they are already carrying on a long-lasting family and city tradition that's spanned decades. Fall River Officer Marc Correia and his K9 partner, Satu, graduated from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office K9 academy on Friday morning, and started a journey the Correia family is all-too-familiar with, thanks to Marc's dad and former officer, Ray Correia, and his years of work with and dedication to the Fall River K9 team.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO