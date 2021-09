SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ryder Cup is swinging into Sheboygan on Sept. 24 and small businesses are preparing for what could be a huge week for them. On Friday, it was all about the last-minute preps to get ready for the additional foot traffic. One of those is the Johnsonville Marketplace, N6877 Rio Rd., in Sheboygan Falls.