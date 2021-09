After Week 2, fantasy football managers might start becoming a little worried, depending on who they drafted. Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley were drafted as RB1s, but aren’t performing as such. Those that drafted Odell Beckham Jr. haven’t seen him play yet this year. Brandon Aiyuk has been a disappointment for two straight weeks. And that doesn’t even cover the injuries. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on their league’s waiver wire to make sure that they are able to start their best lineup possible each week.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO