CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Another fight at Louisiana school results in more arrests

Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A fight Friday at the same Louisiana high school where 14 students were arrested a day earlier has resulted in more students facing charges. Two groups of teenage girls, ages 14 to 17, were involved in the fight at Southwood High School in Shreveport, said Caddo Parish Sheriff's Sgt. Andy Scoggins. In all, eight people were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and each has been released to their parents' custody, the sheriff's office said.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed at about 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana School#Ap#Southwood High School#Caddo Parish Sheriff

Comments / 0

Community Policy