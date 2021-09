Former defensive lineman Roger Brown, who starred for the Fearsome Foursomes of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, died early Friday at the age of 84. Named to six Pro Bowls in 10 NFL seasons, Brown was chosen to the Lions and Rams’ Halls of Fames, as well as the College Football Hall of Fame. But he never made it to Canton. In fact, he was never a Pro Football Hall of-Fame-finalist or semifinalist.

