CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Afghanistan drone strike was "a tragic mistake," Pentagon officials say

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon says it has now concluded that a U.S. drone strike in the final days of the U.S. evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan, killed an aid worker and multiple members of his family. General Frank McKenzie of U.S. Central Command made the announcement at a briefing Friday.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Drone Strike#Kabul#U S Central Command
CBS News

What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Anatomy of a ‘tragic mistake’: Deadly US drone strike against civilians raises questions about Biden’s over-the-horizon strategy

‘THE STRIKE WAS A TRAGIC MISTAKE’: The admission Friday that the Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul intended to thwart an ISIS-K attack instead killed innocent aid worker Zamarai Ahmadi and nine members of his family has sparked a Pentagon review, along with renewed debate about the efficacy of conducting counterterrorist strikes from “over the horizon.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
WFAE.org

Pentagon Reverses Itself And Now Says A Deadly Kabul Drone Strike Was An Error

The Pentagon is calling an Aug. 29 drone strike that killed up to 10 civilians in Afghanistan, including seven children, a "tragic mistake." The strike was meant to target the masterminds of an earlier attack on the Kabul airport, which was blamed on ISIS-K. And for weeks, the Pentagon maintained that despite the inadvertent deaths of civilians, the mission had been successful.
MILITARY
WGAU

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. In an interview...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY
Navy Times

US won’t be asking Taliban permission to strike terror groups in Afghanistan

When U.S. Central Command authorizes strikes against groups like ISIS-K or al Qaida in Afghanistan, they won’t be negotiating with the Taliban about where and when they can drop bombs. While the U.S. generally negotiates agreements with countries where it conducts strikes, the Pentagon considers Afghanistan essentially a free space,...
MILITARY
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Latest: Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he...
WORLD
CBS News

CBS News

290K+
Followers
37K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy