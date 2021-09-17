CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Divers spearheading fight against invasive lionfish

Cover picture for the articleThe northwest Florida area has been identified as having the highest concentration of invasive lionfish in the world. Lionfish pose a significant threat to our native wildlife and habitat with spearfishing the primary means of control. Lionfish tournaments are one way to increase harvest of these invaders and help keep populations down. Not only that, but lionfish are a delicious tasting fish and tournaments help supply the local seafood markets with this unique offering.

