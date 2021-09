Everson Griffen had an immediate role in his first game back with the Vikings on Sunday, playing more than 40 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps after a season spent with the Cowboys. He won't have any role this coming Sunday, however, and a deer is at least partly to blame for the veteran pass rusher's absence. The Vikings announced Friday that Griffen will be out for Week 2 against the Cardinals, with coach Mike Zimmer telling reporters Griffen is in concussion protocol after swerving and crashing his car while trying to avoid a deer on the way to the club's Eagan practice facilities on Thursday.

