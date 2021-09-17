Vikings’ Everson Griffen injured in deer-related car accident
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after he was involved in a car accident. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday that Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way to the team’s practice facility on Thursday. He swerved to miss a deer in the road, and that’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.talesbuzz.com
