Vikings’ Everson Griffen injured in deer-related car accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll likely be without one of their best players. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the Seattle Seahawks. As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn’t practice all week, it’s early in season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered “unlikely” he plays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)...

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO