Vikings’ Everson Griffen injured in deer-related car accident

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after he was involved in a car accident. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday that Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way to the team’s practice facility on Thursday. He swerved to miss a deer in the road, and that’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

