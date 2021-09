Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring hit theaters this month, and critics and audiences alike are both loving the movie. In honor of the film's release, ComicBook.com has gotten to chat with many folks from the cast and crew, including director Destin Daniel Cretton and the star, Simu Liu. This week, Adam Barnhardt spoke with Sean Walker, a VFX Supervisor from Weta Digital. During the interview, we learned the Ten Rings nearly looked entirely different and the Great Protector Dragon's eyes were based on Fala Chen's, who plays Shang's mom. Speaking of the movie's epic dragons, the prop department actually built a life-size dragon for Liu to ride.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO