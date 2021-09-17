CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Extension Offers Fall Rainscaping Program In Effingham

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 8 days ago

Master gardeners, members of conservation agencies and organizations, stormwater professionals, landscape architects and consultants, and community members in Effingham County and surrounding areas can learn landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution from runoff at a workshop hosted by University of Illinois Extension and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant (IISG). The workshop will take place in a hybrid format, including four sessions online via Zoom and one in-person plant day.

