Illinois Extension Offers Fall Rainscaping Program In Effingham
Master gardeners, members of conservation agencies and organizations, stormwater professionals, landscape architects and consultants, and community members in Effingham County and surrounding areas can learn landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution from runoff at a workshop hosted by University of Illinois Extension and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant (IISG). The workshop will take place in a hybrid format, including four sessions online via Zoom and one in-person plant day.www.effinghamradio.com
Comments / 0