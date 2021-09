Three months after the release of her Broadway inspired album, Always Like New, Jennifer Nettles has landed the leading role of Jenna in the Broadway musical, Waitress. The role will be a return to the big stage for Nettles, who played the part of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical, Chicago in 2015. While she may not be new to the theatre scene, the part is an extra-exciting feat for Jennifer, who takes over the part from fellow artist, good friend and writer of the production, Sara Bareilles, who is currently playing the part of Jenna through October 17.

