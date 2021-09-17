CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Spread Of Misinformation 'Pandemic Within A Pandemic,' German General Counsel Says

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and Germany are coming together to combat misinformation focusing on the Holocaust, COVID-19 pandemic and fighting hate speech. During Friday's visit to Cincinnati's Holocaust and Humanity Center, Wolfgang Moessigner, the German Consulate General Chicago, spoke to museum constituents about the Washington Declaration, which seeks to lay out the future scope of cooperation between the U.S. and Germany. Part of the agreement focuses on fighting misinformation.

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
artnews.com

Artist Hito Steyerl Declines Top German Honor, Citing Country’s Handling of Pandemic

Artist Hito Steyerl, who is known for her essayistic videos pondering power structures and new technologies, said on Wednesday that she would not accept Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit honorific. In a letter published in the German publication Die Zeit, Steyerl said she was declining the award because of the way German politicians had led the country during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

World leaders arrive for U.N. General Assembly under shadow of pandemic

More than 100 world leaders will arrive in New York this week for the 76th United Nations General Assembly, a hybrid virtual and in-person event that will probably be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and post-pandemic economic recovery from the moment they arrive. As politicians and their entourage take advantage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
citywatchla.com

Spreading Vaccine Misinformation is Dangerous and Wrong

COVID-19 policy is not a value-neutral, objective matter of science. The people of a nation as diverse as ours will have differing — and even conflicting — values, interests, and opinions. We can disagree and debate what rules, policies, and priorities are appropriate. People can disagree about vaccine mandates, for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wvxu.org

U.S. To Lift Travel Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Foreigners

On Monday, the Biden administration announced that the U.S. will be lifting pandemic travel restrictions starting in November for foreigners who are fully vaccinated. The announcement comes after months of mounting tension with Europe. Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan tells us more. This article was originally published on...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cincinnati, OH
Vaccines
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
NME

KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvxu.org

The Peace Corps Turns 60 Under The Pandemic

On Sept. 22, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed into law legislation creating the Peace Corps. In the past 60 years of the agency, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 141 countries. But in March of 2020, the Peace Corps had to evacuate volunteers due to the pandemic. Chris...
CINCINNATI, OH
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Hhc#Jewish#Jews
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami New Times

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID."
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy