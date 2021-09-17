CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month. It announced Friday that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. According to the Associated...

