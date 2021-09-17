CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jagged Alliance 3 announced, please let it not suck

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
The original Jagged Alliance was a vintage 1990s turn-based tactics game about putting together a dream team of mercenaries from a catalogue like you were browsing Amazon for killers. Each of the 60 chatty mercs had a history, and while they'd all help you take back the island of Metavira sector by sector, they didn't all get along. Rivalries flared up, some demanded raises, quit if you fired their friends, or ignored orders if you didn't let them finish off an enemy. Managing their fickle personalities was as important as budgeting your action points.

www.pcgamer.com

wccftech.com

Jagged Alliance 3 in Development for PC, Will Feature Co-Op Multiplayer

Jagged Alliance 3 is finally happening, THQ Nordic revealed today during the 10th-anniversary showcase. The third mainline iteration in the turn-based tactics franchise is in the hands of Haemimont Games, the Bulgarian studio known mainly for the last three Tropico games, Victor Vran, Grand Ages: Rome, and Surviving Mars. It seems like it was actually Haemimont itself that pitched a new Jagged Alliance game to THQ Nordic, as it was one of three 'dream IPs' that they wanted to work on. The pitch wasn't actually for Jagged Alliance 3, but it was reportedly so extensive that THQ Nordic was impressed and offered Haemimont to make the third installment fans have been waiting for.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Jagged Alliance 3 is coming "soon" to PC

THQ has confirmed Jagged Alliance 3 is in development. While there's no estimated release window as yet, developer Haemimont Games - the same team behind recent Tropico games - has revealed the "beloved series" is coming "soon" to PC. Here's the announcement trailer, which debuted yesterday:. "Fans have been waiting...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Jagged Alliance 3 officially announced, first screenshots, details & trailer

THQ Nordic has just announced the next part in its Jagged Alliance series, Jagged Alliance 3. In order to celebrate this announcement, the publisher revealed its first screenshots, details, and debut trailer. In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries all with their own unique personalities, quirks,...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Decide the fate of Grand Chien in Jagged Alliance 3

During Friday’s THQ 10th Anniversary showcase, the publisher revealed a third title in the warfaring strategy series, Jagged Alliance. The suitably titled Jagged Alliance 3 is currently in development for PC at Haemimont Games. As you can see from the announcement trailer above, the new sequel will see the return...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Minecraft Dungeons is now available on Steam

Minecraft Dungeons, essentially a "baby's first Diablo-like" that shares its setting with Mojang's popular sandbox game, was exclusive to the Microsoft Store when it launched in 2020. It's now arrived on Steam, coinciding with the release of the Ultimate Edition, which combines the base game with its six DLC add-ons—Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void—as well as the soundtrack and digital artwork. Of course, you could just play it on Game Pass instead.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's when Diablo 2: Resurrected unlocks

Diablo 2: Resurrected is almost here—the remaster of Blizzard North's classic Action RPG is set for release on September 23. The original was released way back in 2000, and Resurrected has made a lot of improvements to bring the game into the modern age. An open beta weekend took place in August, so you may have had a chance to check out the game already.
VIDEO GAMES
