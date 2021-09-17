Jagged Alliance 3 announced, please let it not suck
The original Jagged Alliance was a vintage 1990s turn-based tactics game about putting together a dream team of mercenaries from a catalogue like you were browsing Amazon for killers. Each of the 60 chatty mercs had a history, and while they'd all help you take back the island of Metavira sector by sector, they didn't all get along. Rivalries flared up, some demanded raises, quit if you fired their friends, or ignored orders if you didn't let them finish off an enemy. Managing their fickle personalities was as important as budgeting your action points.www.pcgamer.com
