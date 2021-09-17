Cruella 4K UHD Video Review
Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella" follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side.flickdirect.com
