Cruella 4K UHD Video Review

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella" follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side.

he Shawshank Redemption 4K Review: The Masterpiece Dazzles

The Shawshank Redemption remains one of the all-time great films. Everyone knows this. Really, there’s not much more that can be said about Frank Darabont’s astonishing 1994 masterpiece that hasn’t been said already. Everything about the flick, namely the thoughtful screenplay (adapted from Stephen King’s short story), wonderful performances, solid direction, and beautiful Thomas Newman score, combine to deliver a monumental cinematic achievement that has yet to reveal any signs of wear and tear.
MOVIES
the-standard.org

Kelley: “Cruella” (2021) Review: Emma Stone delivers crowning performance as Cruella de Vil

When I first heard that there was going to be a prequel to the 1996 live-action film “101 Dalmatians” about the origin of the classic villain Cruella de Vil, I didn’t have very high expectations. Disney has failed time after time with their prequels: “The Lion King 1½” (2004), “Cinderella III: A Twist in Time” (2007), “The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning” (2008) and many more. But Emma Stone, the star of “Cruella” (2021), has proven my doubts entirely wrong.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nerdreactor.com

Unbreakable – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Unbreakable is easily one of M. Night Shyamalan’s early masterpieces. Before superheroes owned the cinema landscape, Unbreakable is small and restrained but grand in scale at the same time. It doesn’t feature many special effects or any epic action sequences. Instead, it’s more of a character drama similar to what we see in modern superhero cinema. No matter what you think of Shyamalan movies, Unbreakable was ahead of its time.
MOVIES
yourvalley.net

Watch ‘Cruella’ under the stars in Glendale

Where: ASU West, Fletcher Lawn, 4701 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale. Registration: Required by emailing carolyn.starr@asu.edu or calling 602-543-6002. “Movie and Bingo on the Lawn” night is coming to Glendale, with Disney’s latest offering on the big screen. “Cruella,” which stars Scottsdale native Emma Stone, will be showcased at the event...
GLENDALE, AZ
flickdirect.com

Copshop Theatrical Review

I've been Jonesing for a good action film for quite some time. Due to the Covid pandemic most all film production came to a halt for over a year and left a gaping hole in that genre. Not that there aren't some decent action films on streaming venues, mostly dubbed and from other countries, but there's been a lack of real gut-punching American-made dog-eat-dog action films.
MOVIES
Washington Times

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

The Fast and Furious franchise’s latest blockbuster offered the ninth movie in the series this summer with a successful release to theaters worldwide, while still in the midst of a pandemic no less. Director Justin Lin‘s extreme action film now exists in the ultra-high definition disc format in F9: The...
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

F9: The Fast Saga – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Listen, I’m one of the biggest defenders of the Fast & Furious franchise. I may get teased for my “lack of taste” in movies, but I don’t care because this is still a fun franchise. However, when I reviewed F9: The Fast Saga in May, I called it “downright average.” After watching both the theatrical and director’s cut, I’m more accepting of the film’s massive flaws, but my thoughts have relatively stayed the same. After knowing all of the film’s exposition and convoluted plotlines, you don’t have to think about connecting the dots. You’re just experiencing all of the craziness that the movie has to offer. You’ll enjoy the electromagnets and the minefields—hell, even the sequence in space. Fast & Furious is at its best when you don’t think and just go with these characters.
MOVIES

