Yesterday, I talked about how American cities are being torn down by the inside. If I thought this yesterday, I am sure about it today. In Australia and New Zealand, there is what is known as “The Tall Poppy Syndrome.” In this cultural phenomena poppies are all known to grow at the same height. When a rouge poppy grows taller than the other poppies in the field, the other poppies strangle the rouge poppy with their roots. In this syndrome with people, if somebody is perceived to be more accomplished the mob mentality criticizes, sabotages and brings these accomplished individual to want to retreat to other countries, where they are allowed to flourish.

