CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Aggies Mailbag: Texas A&M turns to 'Cuban Missile' to avoid crisis

By Brent Zwerneman
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION — Not every quarterback needs a nickname. Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada does, however, especially when he routinely delivers missiles. Hence: the Cuban Missile. Calzada, A&M’s new starting quarterback with Haynes “The King” King out for at least the next month with a fractured tibia, owns one of the best arms I’ve seen in a quarter-century of covering college football. That’s no secret.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed at about 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
College Station, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Basketball
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher

Comments / 0

Community Policy