CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 92 Days in Space

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDONFENG, China (CASC PR) — The first batch of astronauts in the key technology verification and construction phase of the China Space Station triumphed!. At 13:34 on September 17, the return module of the Shenzhou 12 manned spacecraft landed safely in the scheduled area of ​​the Dongfeng landing site. The astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo were in good condition. The Shenzhou 12 manned mission was a complete success.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Russian Nodal Module for Space Station Completes Vacuum Chamber Test

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Roscosomos PR) — At the Baikonur Cosmodrome, tightness tests of the Prichal nodal module in the vacuum chamber of the assembly and testing building of site No. 254 have been completed. In accordance with the work schedule, specialists of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

ULA to Launch Landsat 9 Satellite on Monday from Vandenberg

VANDERBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (ULA Mission Update) — Everything is progressing toward the ULA Atlas V launch carrying the Landsat 9 mission for NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey. The mission is planned to lift off on Mon., Sept. 27 at 11:11 a.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Lucy Is Going to Space to Study Trojan Asteroids

GREENBELT, Md. (NASA PR) — Time capsules from the birth of our Solar System more than 4 billion years ago, the swarms of Trojan asteroids associated with Jupiter are thought to be remnants of the primordial material that formed the outer planets. The Trojans orbit the Sun in two loose groups, with one group leading ahead of Jupiter in its path, the other trailing behind.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nie Haisheng
Interesting Engineering

Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

On Its 1,000th Martian Day, NASA's InSight Lander Records the Biggest Marsquake On the Red Planet

NASA's InSight lander has enabled scientists to measure the biggest quakes ever witnessed on Mars. On September 18, NASA's InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes the mission has ever detected. The temblor is estimated to be of 4.2-magnitude, and shook for nearly an hour-and-a-half, NASA said in a statement.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX Satellite Signals Used Like GPS to Pinpoint Location on Earth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio State University PR) — Engineering researchers have developed a method to use signals broadcast by Starlink internet service satellites to accurately locate a position here on Earth, much like GPS does. It is the first time the Starlink system has been harnessed by researchers outside SpaceX for navigation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Station#Earth#Astronauts#Space Flight#Chinese#Donfeng#Shenzhou
parabolicarc.com

Nine Ways We Use AR and VR on the International Space Station

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Even the most highly trained and experienced person sometimes needs a hand. For astronauts aboard the International Space Station, that helping hand comes from other crew members, experts on the ground, and increasingly, in the form of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The first...
TECHNOLOGY
parabolicarc.com

Soyuz MS-19 Crew Trains at Baikonur as Soyuz Spacecraft Cleared for Fueling

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos PR) — September 19 saw the first preflight training session of the Soyuz MS-19 crewed spacecraft prime and backup crews under the program of the 66th long-term expedition to the International Space Station. In accordance with the training schedule in the morning both crews arrived at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Lunasonde and Exolaunch Announce Agreements for Launch of Lunasonde’s Gossamer Satellite Constellation aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9

This partnership aims at opening up a new frontier in resource exploration through the rapid access to space and cutting-edge radar technologies. TUCSON, Ariz. and Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2021 (Lunasonde & Exolaunch PR) –Lunasonde, a startup that focuses on subsurface imaging from space, and Exolaunch, a global leader in rideshare launch, deployment and integration services for small satellites, announce the launch agreements to fly a portion of the Gossamer satellite constellation to a sun-synchronous orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter missions in 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
parabolicarc.com

China Launches Tianzhou-3 Supply Ship to Space Station

WENCHANG, China (CASC PR) — At 15:10 on September 20th, on the eve of the Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, the Long March 7 carrier rocket soared into the sky and successfully lifted the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to the sky with the “Mid-Autumn Gift Package” from the motherland. The spacecraft was placed into an accurate orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Creates Two New Mission Directorates for Human Spaceflight

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Tuesday the agency is creating two new mission directorates that will best position the agency for the next 20 years. The move separates the agency’s current Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate into the new Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

India Moves Forward with Plans to Privatize Production of Launch Vehicles

NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) has received three bids — HAL-L&T, BEL-Adani-BEML, and BHEL, in response to the request for proposal (RFP) floated by it for end-to-end production of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). “We are now going through the techno-commercial evaluation (in respect of the three bids)”, NSIL Chairman and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy