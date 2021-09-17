Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 92 Days in Space
DONFENG, China (CASC PR) — The first batch of astronauts in the key technology verification and construction phase of the China Space Station triumphed!. At 13:34 on September 17, the return module of the Shenzhou 12 manned spacecraft landed safely in the scheduled area of the Dongfeng landing site. The astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo were in good condition. The Shenzhou 12 manned mission was a complete success.parabolicarc.com
Comments / 0